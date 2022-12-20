Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued the exam calendar/annual planner for 2023. Candidates can check the TNPSC annual planner on the official web portal of the commission at tnpsc.gov.in. As per the notice released, TNPSC will issue the notification for Combined Engineering Subordinate services for 828 positions in January 2023. In 2023, 12 recruitment exam notifications will be released by the commission, and the exam calendar has mentioned only the tentative months for those releases. You can check the latest update for all the major exams that will be held in 2023 by downloading the TNPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23.

What are the steps to download the TNPSC exam calendar?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Commission at tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Visit the Announcements / Press Note Section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, “Updated Tentative Annual Recruitment Planner – 2023” flashing on the homepage.

Step 4: The PDF of TNPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 will open in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save TNPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 for future use.

Here is the direct link to download the TNPSC Calendar.

The tentative planner will enable the students to prepare themselves for the examination accordingly. There may be addition or deletion to recruitments than what is mentioned in the planner. The vacancies indicated may be modified before or after the examination.

