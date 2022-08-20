TNEA Counselling 2022: Schedule for all categories released at tneaonline.org

Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling 2022 schedule for all categories. Check and download the counselling schedule on the official website at tneaonline.org

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling 2022 schedule for all categories. The counselling schedule has been issued for Special Reservation Counselling, General Vocational Counselling and General Academic Counselling. Candidates who have registered themselves for the TNEA 2022 can check and download the counselling schedule on the official website at tneaonline.org. According to a recent notification, the choice-filling process for Special Reservation commences today, 20 August. The choice filling process for General Special Reservation begins tomorrow, 21 August. Finally, the choice filling for the General Academic and Vocational will begin on 25 August 2022.

The TNEA 2022 has about 539 participating institutes. Candidates applying should note that the final seat allotment will be based on the number of seats available, the TNEA 2022 rank list and the candidate's preference for admission to engineering courses in Tamil Nadu.

TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule for Special Reservation:

The choice filling begins for eminent sports persons, wards of ex-servicemen and differently abled person categories for government 7.5 percent quota on 20 August.

The choice filling ends on 20 August

Release of tentative allotment on 20 August

Confirmation of tentative allotment on 21 August

Release of provisional allotment on 21 August

TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule for General Special Reservation:

Choice filling starts for eminent sports persons, wards of ex-servicemen and differently-abled persons categories on 21 August.

Choice filling ends on 22 August

Release of tentative allotment on 23 August

Confirmation of tentative allotment on 23 August

Release of provisional allotment on 24 August

Check the official notice.

TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule for General Academic and Vocational:

Choice filling from 25 August to 27 August

Release of tentative allotment on 28 August

Tentative allotment confirmation on 28 and 29 August

Release of provisional allotment for accepting and joining candidates on 30 August

Joining dates for candidates from 30 August to 7 September

Release of provisional allotment for upward opted candidates on 9 September

Check the official notice.

The TNEA counselling 2022 is an online process that includes registration, fee payment, choice filling, allotment and confirmation of seat. For the successful completion of the counselling and admissions process, candidates are requested to read the instructions carefully.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.