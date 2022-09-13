TNEA Counselling 2022: Provisional allotment list for round 1 released at tneaonline.org

Anna University, Chennai has released the provisional allotment list for round 1 of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) Counselling 2022 at tneaonline.org.

Anna University, Chennai has released the provisional allotment list for round 1 of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) Counselling 2022. Students who participated in the counselling process for TNEA 2022 can check their seat allotment results for Round 1 on the official website. “Tentative allotment is released for all first-round candidates including Academic, Vocational and Govt Quota (7.5 per cent) students, request you to log in and confirm the allotment on or before 14-09-2022, 5 PM,” reads the official notice on the website. The University has further informed that if a candidate fails to confirm the allotment, it will be cancelled. So, applicants whose names are mentioned in the first seat allotment list will have to submit their acceptance letter or confirmation by up to 5 pm tomorrow, 14 September.

Check steps to download the TNEA Counselling 2022 provisional allotment list:

Go to the official website of TNEA

The link to the round 1 provisional seat allotment list is available on the homepage. Click on it.

A PDF file with the list of shortlisted candidates will be displayed on the screen.

Check, save and then download the round 1 provisional seat allotment list

Keep a hard copy of the round 1 provisional seat allotment list for future use.

It is to be noted that the provisional allotment list of students who have accepted their seats will be released on 15 September (Thursday). These shortlisted candidates will then have to report to the TNEA facilitation centres to confirm their joining. This confirmation process will take place between 15 and 22 September. The TNEA counselling round 2 is scheduled to begin on 25 September.

