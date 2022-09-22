TNEA Counselling 2022: Deadline for provisional seat candidates to report to college ends today
The TNEA Counselling 2022 provisional allotment list was released on 16 September. Candidates have to login and download the provisional allotment order as well as make sure to report to the college
Students who accepted the admission seat via the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2022 provisional allotment list must report to their respective college today, 22 September by 5 pm. The TNEA Counselling 2022 provisional allotment list was released on 16 September. For the admission process, candidates had to login and download the provisional allotment order and make sure to report to the college as soon as possible. “Provisional allotment has been released for those who had confirmed their tentative allotment with ‘I accept and confirm the current allotment’ option,” reads the notice. On the official website, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), Tamil Nadu further informed that candidates need to log in, download the allotment order and report to the respective college on or before 22 September 2022.
As per the notice, the deadline to report to the colleges or institutions ends today (5 pm). Those who miss this chance or do not reach the college on time will not be considered for further admission.
Here’s how to check the provisional allotment list for TNEA Counselling 2022:
Step 1: Go to tneaonline.org.
Step 2: Search and click for the login link that is on the homepage.
Step 3: Candidates must submit their application number and date of birth on the portal.
Step 4: Then click on the TNEA provisional allotment 2022 round 1 link.
Step 5: The provisional seat allotment list will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Check, save and download the TNEA provisional allotment 2022 list.
Step 7: Keep a printout of the provisional seat allotment list for future purpose.
Candidates should note that the counselling process will be conducted in several rounds. It includes general academic counselling, special reservation counselling, and general vocational counselling.
Once the first round of counselling ends, the second round of academic counselling begins. According to the schedule, the second round for admission will begin on 25 September 2022.
Candidates must keep checking the official website for all the latest updates regarding the TNEA 2022 Counselling.
