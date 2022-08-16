TNEA 2022: Rank list released at tneaonline.org, check steps to download

Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu has released the State Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 rank list

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu has released the State Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 rank list today, 16 August. Candidates can access the TNEA rank list 2022 from the official website at tneaonline.org. Students need to login using their registered email id and password to check the rank list of TNEA 2022. The rank list has been prepared on the basis of marks scored in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics by candidates in the qualifying exam. Students will be able to check their position of merit via TNEA rank list pdf 2022. Candidates need to know that the concerned authorities have used the normalisation method while preparing the TNEA rank list. Post the release of the rank list, selected candidates will be able to apply for TNEA 2022 counselling. The counselling session will begin on 20 August and will end on 23 August 2022.

According to reports, the directorate will also prepare a community rank list in addition to the overall rank list.

Here’s how to check the TNEA 2022 rank list:

Go to the TNEA official site at tneaonline.org.

Search and click on the login link that is made available on the homepage.

Then, enter the required details on the portal.

The TNEA Rank List 2022 link will appear on the screen.

Check the TNEA Rank List 2022 and download the page.

Take a printout of the TNEA Rank List for further use or need.

Check the direct link here.

The TNEA is the state-level counselling process that is held by Anna University on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu. It is a single window opportunity for students seeking admission to secure an engineering seat at participating institutes, universities and colleges of the state, including the reputed Anna University.

For more related details or information, candidates need to check the official site of TNEA.

