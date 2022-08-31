Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA 2022 Provisional Allotment list has been released for candidates belonging to the Special Reservation category. This includes candidates from Sports, Ex-servicemen, PwD, as well as those in the Government School quota

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA 2022 Provisional Allotment list has been released for candidates belonging to the Special Reservation category. This includes candidates from Sports, Ex-servicemen, PwD, as well as those in the Government School quota. Candidates can download the provisional list from the official web portal at tneaonline.org. It is to be noted that the counselling for these admissions was recently postponed, keeping in mind the delay in the declaration of NEET results. A revised schedule for the TNEA Counselling process will be announced soon. The NEET result is expected to be announced by 7 September. Therefore, the schedule is expected a few days after the result declaration.

Registered applicants need to know that the final seat allotment is done on the basis of number of seats available, the rank list and the candidate’s preference for admission to engineering courses in the state of Tamil Nadu.

What are the steps to download the TNEA provisional allotment list?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions – tneaonline.org.

Step 2: Click on the link provided to check the provisional allotment list.

Step 3: Fill in your registration ID, date of birth and other details required.

Step 4: Your TNEA Provisional Allotment details will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Print and save your provisional allotment details for future reference.

The rank list for the exam was recently released. The rank list is prepared on the basis of marks scored by the aspirants in the qualifying exam. Candidates may check their position of merit through the TNEA rank list available on the website. The list has been prepared using the normalisation method.

The TNEA counselling is an online process that requires the candidates to register themselves, make fee payment, filling preferences, allotment and confirmation of seat. For the successful completion of the counselling process, candidates are advised to follow the process carefully.

The counselling process was delayed to avoid the general category seats going vacant. In the past, it was observed that students take admission to engineering colleges and then leave the seats after the declaration of NEET results.

