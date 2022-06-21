TNEA 2022: Online application process begins; check tneaonline.org

Candidates applying for the BTech course should note that students are offered admissions as per merit in engineering courses after TNEA counselling. The merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in subjects such as Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

The online registration process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2022 has been started by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) Tamil Nadu. Candidates who are interested and eligible can fill the application form by visiting the official website at tneaonline.org. The deadline to apply for the same is 19 July.

For the successful completion of counseling and admissions, candidates are requested to read the official instructions given on the website. Also, before starting the online registration, download the instructions and read them carefully. Find the official notice here.

Simple steps to apply for TNEA 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at tneaonline.org

Step 2: Search and click on the registration link for BE/BTech on the homepage.

Step 3: Register, and then login to apply for the examination.

Step 4: Fill the TNEA form correctly, pay the required fee and finally submit the form.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the TNEA 2022 application form for further use.

Application Fee:

For general category candidates, the registration fee is Rs 500, whereas candidates from SC /SCA /ST category have to pay a sum of Rs 250.

The TNEA is held for students seeking admission to BTech courses. After the TNEA application is filled, no entrance examination will be conducted. Also, the allotment for the BTech seats is done on the basis of 10+2 marks.

Candidates applying for the BTech course should note that students are offered admissions as per merit in engineering courses after TNEA counselling. The merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in subjects such as Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 counselling will be conducted in four rounds. Applicants have to login into the TNEA portal by using his/her user ID and Password for performing several activities in a particular round.

