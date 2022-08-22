Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released a notification from eligible candidates for the vacancies of Lecturers/ Senior Lecturers/ Junior Lecturers in SCERT and DIET under the State Council of Educational Research and Training for 2022.

What is the age limit prescribed for the candidates?

Applicants should not be over 57 years of age, as on 31 July 2022.

What is the Educational Qualification required?

The candidate should hold a Master’s Degree in the discipline concerned and should have secured at least 50 percent marks, along with M.Ed. Degree with not less than 55 percent marks. It is to be kept in mind that in both UG and PG the applicant should have studied the same or its equivalent subject. For more details, those appearing for the exam should check the official notification.

The notification also provides a detail on the subject wise vacancies:

What is the Exam fee to be paid?

The candidates need to pay an online examination fee of Rs 500 (Rs 250 for SC/ST/SCA and differently-abled applicants.

How will the candidates be selected?

The selection will happen in two successive stages: Computer-based examination and Certificate Verification. The CBE exam will comprise Part A - Tamil Language Eligibility Test and Part B will be on the basis of subject. Both the parts will consist of objective questions.

