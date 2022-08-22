TN TRB Recruitment 2022 notification issued for Lecturer posts, check details
Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released a notification from eligible candidates for the vacancies of Lecturers/ Senior Lecturers/ Junior Lecturers in SCERT and DIET under the State Council of Educational Research and Training for 2022.
Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released a notification from eligible candidates for the vacancies of Lecturers/ Senior Lecturers/ Junior Lecturers in SCERT and DIET under the State Council of Educational Research and Training for 2022. The notification has been published on the official website at trb.tn.nic.in. However, it is to be noted that the date for the commencement of the online application process is yet to be announced. As far as the number of vacancies are concerned, the recruitment drive is being organised for a total of 155 vacancies which include - 49 Junior Lecturers, 82 Lecturers, and 24 Senior Lecturers. It is to be noted that candidates applying for the TN TRB Recruitment 2022 will have to pay Rs 500 as an examination fee while the candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ SCA and PWD Candidates will be required to pay Rs 250.
What is the age limit prescribed for the candidates?
Applicants should not be over 57 years of age, as on 31 July 2022.
What is the Educational Qualification required?
The candidate should hold a Master’s Degree in the discipline concerned and should have secured at least 50 percent marks, along with M.Ed. Degree with not less than 55 percent marks. It is to be kept in mind that in both UG and PG the applicant should have studied the same or its equivalent subject. For more details, those appearing for the exam should check the official notification.
The notification also provides a detail on the subject wise vacancies:
http://trb.tn.nic.in/SCERT/scertfinal.pdf
What is the Exam fee to be paid?
The candidates need to pay an online examination fee of Rs 500 (Rs 250 for SC/ST/SCA and differently-abled applicants.
How will the candidates be selected?
The selection will happen in two successive stages: Computer-based examination and Certificate Verification. The CBE exam will comprise Part A - Tamil Language Eligibility Test and Part B will be on the basis of subject. Both the parts will consist of objective questions.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
RRB Group D Phase 2 2022 admit card released, check details
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the admit card for the RRB Group D Level 1 Phase 2 Exams. Those appearing for the exam can download their admit card from the official web portal of the Board at rrbcdg.gov.in
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 54 posts at becil.com, check notice
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has opened its online application window for the recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Panchakarma Technician, Public Relation Officer, and others
PPSC Recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for 30 Senior Assistant posts
Online application for the post of Senior Assistant (Accounts) will end today, 13 August by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)