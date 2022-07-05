TN TRB PG recruitment: Exam result, final answer key out at trb.tn.nic.in; check direct link here

The TN TRB PG recruitment was started by the Board for a total of 2,207 vacancies. The computer-based test for the TRB PG recruitment had been held from 12 to 20 February this year

The result of the Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade I 2020-2021 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board. The final answer key of the exam has also been put out by the TN TRB.

Candidates can download the result and the final answer key from the website trb.tn.nic.in.

Steps to download TN TRB PG result:

Visit the official website - trb.tn.nic.in.

Click on the link for the TRB PG Assistant Result given on the main page.

Select the result link and enter the required details to login to the TN TRB portal.

The TN TRB PG result will appear on your screen.

Take a printout for future use.

Direct link here.

The TN TRB PG recruitment was started by the Board for a total of 2,207 vacancies. The computer-based test for the TRB PG recruitment had been held from 12 to 20 February this year. The provisional answer key was released on 9 April, and candidates were given the chance to raise objections.

The result was prepared based on the revised answer key. The marks were normalised as the exam was held in multiple sessions. “Utmost care has been taken in preparing the provisional mark list and in publishing them. Teachers Recruitment Board reserves the right to correct any errors that may have crept in. Incorrect list will not confer any right of enforcement,” reads a statement by the TN TRB.

The TN TRB has also released the status of the objections raised by the applicants. The board has also released the cut-off marks along with the TRB PG results. Candidates will be selected for the next round based on whether they were able to score marks higher or equal-to the cut-off.

The TN TRB cut-off marks have been prepared taking into account the total number of vacancies, candidates who appeared for the exam, previous year's cut-off marks, difficulty level of the exam, category-wise marks, and other factors.

