TN SSLC 10th supplementary result 2023 to be declared on 26 July, here's direct link to check
To check their TN SSLC Supplementary 2023 result, students will be required to enter their exam roll number and date of birth
TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 will be declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 26 July. Students can check and download their score card from the official website – dge.tn.gov.in.
TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 is expected to be declared around the afternoon.
“Candidates can check their score certificate from the afternoon of 26.07.2023 (Wednesday) by going to the address www.dge.tn.gov.in and clicking on the word SSLC Examination in the notification section on the page that will appear,” the official notification read.
Steps to check TN SSLC 10th Supplementary result 2023
Step 1: Visit dge.tn.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the results section
Step 3: Tap on the link that reads, ‘TN SSLC 10th Supplementary result 2023’
Step 4: You will be directed to a new page, where you will be required to enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 5: Click on Enter/Login button
Step 6: Your TN SSLC 10th Supplementary result 2023 will open on your screen. Check all details and marks obtained
Step 7: Download your TN SSLC 10th Supplementary result 2023 for future use.
TN SSLC Main exam 2023 result was declared in May. A total of 9,14,320 students appeared in the examinations this year, of which, 8,35,614 passed, taking the overall pass percentage of 91.39 per cent.
