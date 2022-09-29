The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has declared the results of the Physical Endurance Test (PET) round of Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment today, 29 September. Candidates who appeared for the TN Police Sub Inspector physical tests can check and download the merit list from the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Applicants should note that the TN Police Sub Inspector PET results have been published in the form of a PDF file. It comprises roll numbers of all the selected candidates. Also, no login details are required to check the selection status. TNUSRB conducted the SI PET exams for shortlisted candidates who had cleared the Tamil Nadu Police SI written exam that was held in June 2022.

Post the SI PET declaration of results, the selected candidates will have to appear for a viva-voce exam. It is the next stage of the selection process and will carry 10 marks. More information on the viva-voce exam will be issued later by the TNUSRB.

Here are a few simple steps to check TN Police SI result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the category-wise result link under Direct Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) 2022.

Step 3: On clicking, the TNUSRB Police SI PET 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check, save and download the Police SI PET 2022 result.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the TN Police SI result 2022 for future purpose.

Here are the direct links:

1. Candidates selected for Viva-Voce (Enrolment wise):

Open

Department

2. Candidates selected for Viva-Voce (Roster wise)

Open

Department

Through this recruitment drive, the TNUSRB will fill up a total of 444 vacancies in the TN Police department.

Vacancy Details: (Total 444)

– Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk): 399 vacancies

– Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR): 45 posts

It is to be noted that a total of 20 percent of seats are reserved under the Departmental quota and 10 percent are under the Sports quota. Communal reservation is also applicable to SC, ST, and other candidates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.