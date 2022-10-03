The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu will today, 3 October, conclude the NEET counselling process for undergraduate seats under government and management quota.

Interested candidates can visit the official web portal at tnmedicalselection.net to apply for TN NEET counselling. Counselling for Tamil Nadu NEET UG is organised for granting admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

Candidates who fulfill the domicile criteria can fill the Tamil Nadu NEET counselling application form 2022. Candidates who are unable to access the online application facility have the option of visiting any Tamil Nadu Engineering Facilitation Centre (TFC) and utilising the facilities to apply online for the exam.

As per the schedule released by the Directorate, the application window for government and management quota seats will close by 5 pm today. It is to be noted that the applications for the same started on 22 September.

What are the steps to apply for TN NEET UG Counselling?

Step 1: Register for Tamil Nadu MBBS admission on the official web portal at tnmedicalselection.net.

Step 2: Fill in your personal details in the TN NEET UG exam.

Step 3: Pay the Tamil Nadu MBBS application fee.

Step 4: Fill in your academic and NEET 2022 details.

Step 5: Upload the required images in the TN NEET UG application form.

Step 6: Submit the Tamil Nadu NEET application form and take a print out for future reference

Here is the official TN NEET counselling notice:

https://tnmedicalselection.net/news/21092022060603.pdf

The printout of the filled-in online application form of candidates belonging to special categories (ex-servicemen, persons with disability, and sports quota) should reach “The Secretary, Selection Committee, No:162, Periyar E.V.R. High Road, Kilpauk, Chennai – 600 010″ by mail on or before 3 October, along with necessary enclosures mentioned in the concerned prospectus.

Authorities will commence the counselling process for Tamil Nadu NEET UG admission after the registration process. During the Tamil Nadu NEET counselling, applicants will be required to fill in their preferences of courses and colleges for admission purposes.

