TN Class 10 Supplementary Result 2022 to release soon at tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) is likely to release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or TN Class 10 supplementary result soon. According to reports, the TN Class 10 supplementary results are expected to be released by the end of August. However, no official confirmation on the same has been announced yet. Once the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Supplementary Result 2022 is released, students can download them from the official websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in. The TN SSLC supplementary examinations this year were conducted from 2 to 8 August. Reports also state that usually the results are released two to three weeks after the exam ends. So accordingly, it is expected that the results might be released by the end of this month.

Here is the step-by-step process to check TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at TN DGE on dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for ‘Latest Notification about Examinations’ on the home page.

Step 3: Then, click on the ‘SSLC Examination’ link. The link will open to a new page mentioning the result.

Step 4: To access the SSLC Class 10 Results, candidates need to submit their exam roll number, date of birth, and captcha code on the given portal.

Step 5: Within a few seconds, the provisional mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates need to check and then download the provisional mark sheet.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the SSLC Examination 2022 for future use.

Here’s the schedule for SSLC Examination:

https://tnegadge.s3.amazonaws. com/notification/SSLC/ 1656300178.pdf

Apart from the official websites, students can also download the SSLC TN Class 10 supplementary result from the Google Play Store.

The TN Class 10 supplementary test was conducted at several examination centres this year. More than 9 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. It was conducted in a single shift and timings were from 10 am to 1:15 pm. On 20 June, the TN DGE declared the State SSLC results. This year, an overall pass percentage of 90.1 was recorded.