TISS NET PG 2023: Application process begins today at tiss.edu; check steps to apply

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will begin the online application process for the National Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NET PG) admission today, 14 December. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam through the official website of TISS at tiss.edu. As per the official site, the deadline for the submission of the application form is 15 January 2023. According to the schedule, the National Entrance Test will be conducted at different centres in computer-based format from 28 January to 28 February. Candidates should keep in mind that once the application form is filled and submitted, no further changes will be allowed by the institute. The TISS PG NET application fee, once paid, will not be refunded under any circumstances.

“Candidates facing technical problems while filling in the application form may call 022-25525252 (Monday to Saturday and public holidays – Timing 10:00 am to 6:00 pm),” reads the notice.

Here’s how to apply for TISS NET PG 2023:

Step 1: Go to TISS’s official website at appln.tiss.edu

Step 2: Look for the ‘Special Announcement’ section and click on the link ‘TISS P.G. Admission 2023’

Step 3: As the new page opens, click on ‘How to Apply?” and then on the link for admissions

Step 4: Register yourself on the TISS portal and fill out the application form

Step 5: To complete the process, pay the TISS application fee

Step 6: Preview and submit the TISS NET PG 2023 form

Step 7: Keep a printout of the TISS form for future use

The registration fee for each study programme is Rs 1,000. Candidates can apply for a maximum of three courses in any of the two campuses of TISS. They can pay for each of those programmes in a single online form. More details on eligibility criteria, selection process, admission rules, and others are mentioned on the TISS NET website.

