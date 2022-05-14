CGBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022: Chhattisgarh Board likely to announce scores today

Candidates can check results by entering their Registration number or Roll number mentioned on the admit card. The minimum percentage that students of both Class 10, 12 need to obtain to pass in the examination is 33.

The results of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 10th and 12th are expected to be declared today, 14 May. In an official statement, CGBSE Secretary VK Goyal said that the results will be announced at 12 noon through a press conference.

Once released, students who have appeared for the examinations will be able check their results at the board's official website - cgbse.nic.in. They are advised to keep a check on the portal for any latest official notification.

Candidates can check results by entering their Registration number or Roll number mentioned in the admit card. The minimum percentage that students of both Class 10, 12 need to obtain to pass in the examination is 33.

The State Board has also activated a helpline number for students. They can reach out between 10:30 am to 5 pm by dialling the toll-free number 18002334363 and resolve queries. The helpline number will be active till 23 May.

CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2022: How to download

- Visit official website - cgbse.nic.in

- On homepage, click on the link to results

- Enter required details and soon the result will reflect on your screen

- Take a print out of the scorecard and keep it for future reference

The CGBSE Class 10 board exams were held from March 3 to March 23, 2022 while the Class 12 board exams were conducted between March 2 to March 30, 2022. Around 9 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board exams conducted in March.

Students can also check their scores directly here

More than 9 lakh students reportedly appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations. Out of which, around 5 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 matric exam while 4 lakh aspirants appeared for the Class 12 higher secondary exam.

According to a recent announcement by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Board toppers of both 10th and 12th of this year will be awarded with a free helicopter ride following the release of results. Such a move will motivate students to fly high in the skies of life, he added.

For more details on Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and 12 examinations, candidates are suggested to visit the official websites - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

