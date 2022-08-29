The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination, TSBIE will soon declare inter supplementary exam results 2022. Reportedly, the inter supplementary result should be released by tomorrow, 30 August.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination, TSBIE will soon declare inter supplementary exam results 2022. Reportedly, the inter supplementary result should be released by tomorrow, 30 August. An official announcement regarding the date and time is yet to be made. Once the results are declared, the candidates can check and download their scorecard on the official web portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and also on manabadi.co.in. The Telangana Inter Supplementary Exams were held from 1-10 August 2022. Considering the past trends, the results are announced within 3 weeks from the exams being held. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official web portal for latest updates.

All the information related to the results will be announced on the websites mentioned above. The Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Examination Results will consist of the details of students along with their qualifying status of those who took the exam.

Here are the steps to check the Telangana Inter Supplementary Exams:

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the supplementary exam result 2022 link.

Step 3: Fill in your log-in credentials including registration number and roll number.

Step 4: TS Inter Supplementary exam scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your supplementary exam scorecard, and take a print out of it for future use.

The exam results will contain the details of the aspirants along with the qualifying status of those who took the exams. The result card will consist of the following details of the candidates:

– Candidate’s name and roll number

– Examination name

– The subjects in which the candidate appeared

– The marks scored by the candidate

– The qualifying status of the candidate

The Telangana Board intermediate exam results were earlier declared on 28 June. A total of 63.32 percent students passed in the first year while 67.7 percent cleared the second year exam successfully.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.