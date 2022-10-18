Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration process ends today, check details

KNR University of Health Sciences, Telangana will close the registration process for Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022 on 18 October at 6 pm. Applicants can register on the official web portal. The registration process is being held to fill in the seats for MBBS and BDS courses in the state. KNRUHS has organised the centralised counselling for 85 per cent state quota on the basis of the NEET UG scores. Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria for admission into the courses will have to apply online and upload the original documents for online verification and for inclusion in the merit list.

What is the eligibility criteria for Telangana NEET UG?

It is to be noted that candidates from the general category are required to have at least 117 out of 720 (50th Percentile) to apply for Telangana NEET UG Counselling. Candidates from SC/ST/BC and Persons with disability category should have 93 (cut off score) with the 40th percentile in the qualifying criteria. Applicants from persons with disability (OC) are required to have 105 out of 720 (cut off score) with the 45th percentile to register.

What are the steps to register yourself for the Telangana NEET UG Counselling?

Visit the official web portal.

Click on the Telangana NEET UG registration link.

Key in the Telangana NEET UG details and click on submit.

Fill in your application form for Telangana NEET UG.

Pay the Telangana NEET UG registration fee.

Download and keep a hard copy of the NEET UG registration form for future need.

Here is the direct link for the Telangana NEET UG Counselling.

What is the Telangana NEET UG application fee?

The candidates who belong to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 3,500, while Rs 2,900 is to be paid by reserve category candidates including SC and ST.

