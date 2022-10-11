Kaloji Narayana Rao (KNR) University of Health Sciences has commenced the online registration process for the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022 on Tuesday, 11 October. According to the official notice, the application process began at 10 am today and the deadline to register for the Telangana NEET UG Counselling is 18 October 2022 till 6 pm. Candidates can apply for the Telangana Undergraduate Counselling on the official website. The registration process is being conducted for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses in the state.

It is to be noted that candidates from the general category must have at least 117 out of 720 (50th Percentile) to apply for Telangana NEET UG Counselling. Candidates from SC/ST/BC and Persons with disability in SC/ST/BC category must have 93 (cut off score) with the 40th percentile in the qualifying criteria. Applicants from persons with disability (OC) should have 105 out of 720 (cut of score) with the 45th percentile to register.

Read the official notification for admission into MBBS and BDS here.

Here’s how to register for the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022:

Step 1: Visit tsmedadm.tsche.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the registration link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates must enter their details and click on submit.

Step 4: Then, fill up the application form as required and follow the necessary process. Finally, click on submit.

Step 5: Download the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022 page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022 form for further need.

Mobile and Email Verification Form:

Direct link here.

Registration and processing fee is Rs 3,500 for OC and BC candidates. For SC/ST candidates, it is Rs 2,900. The fee must be paid online only through a Debit card / Credit card or Net Banking. The application and processing fee once paid will not be refunded or adjusted to a further date.

Candidates are advised to download and read the Prospectus of the course to verify eligibility under the local/non-local category.

