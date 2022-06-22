Telangana Inter Results 2022: TS 1st and 2nd year results expected tomorrow

This year, more than 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022. The Board conducted the TS 1st year exams from 6 to 23 May while the TS Intermediate 2nd year examinations were held from 7 to 24 May. Students need at least 35 percent marks to clear the exam.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the Telangana Inter Results 2022 soon. So far, there has been no official confirmation on the date or time of the declaration of result from the Board.

According to media reports, the TS 1st, 2nd Intermediate results are likely to be declared tomorrow, 23 June 2022. Once the results are declared, students can check their TS Inter results on the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Here’s how to check Telangana Inter Results 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads- “TS Inter 2022 Result” on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials like application number correctly and click on submit.

Step 4: The Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Telangana Intermediate results and keep a printout of the same for future use.

How to check scores via SMS:

Enter TSGEN2 or TSGEN1 and your registration number.

Send it to 56263.

The TS Inter results will appear on your screen.

The Telangana Inter exams were conducted offline in two shifts. The 1st year exams were held in the morning and 2nd-year Telangana Inter exams were conducted in the afternoon. Students are requested to keep a regular check on the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in