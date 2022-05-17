TANCET 2022: Result date announced by Anna University; check details here
Anna University has stated that the results would be declared on or before 10 June
Anna University has announced the result date of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2022)on their official website. The TANCET 2022 result is expected to be out in the first or second week of June. In the official notification, Anna University has stated that the result will be declared on or before 10 June.
Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results (once released) from the official website of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) which is tancet.annauniv.edu.
The entrance examination for the MCA courses was conducted on 14 May and the examination for ME, MBA, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses was held on 15 May. The result is likely to be declared once the answer key is released and the objection process gets closed for the entrance exam.
Direct link to check notice is here.
Though the release date of the answer key is not confirmed yet, it is expected to be available on the official website later in the month. Once the answer key is out, students will be able to raise objections, if any, regarding the answers. Based on the objections, a final answer key will be released prior to the result.
After clearing the entrance test successfully, students will be called for a counselling process for admissions into post-graduate courses. TANCET offers admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses at colleges and regional campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University and some other government-aided and self-financing colleges across Tamil Nadu.
Candidates will have to apply to the respective institutions separately as the cut-off marks will be stipulated by the respective universities in their notification for admission. Candidates are also advised to preserve the hall tickets as it is mandatory to produce it at the time of admission.
How to download TANCET 2022 Result:
- Visit tancet.annauniv.edu
- Click on the TANCET 2022 result link available on the homepage
- Key in your TANCET roll number or other required details to login
- In the next window, the TANCET result will be displayed
- Download and take a printout for future reference
