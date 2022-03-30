TANCET 2022: Anna University begins registration process from today, check how to apply

As per the notice, the registration process is slated to begin from today, 30 March and will end on 18 April, 2022.

Anna University has begun the registration process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 from today, 30 March. A notice regarding the same is currently available on the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

As per the notice, the registration process is slated to begin from today, 30 March and will end on 18 April, 2022. Candidates who are interested can apply for the Common Entrance Test by visiting the official website link given above.

On behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu, Anna University conducts this exam for students seeking admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master in Computer Applications (MCA) and Master of Engineering (ME)/ Master of Technology (MTech)/ Master of Architecture (MArch)/ Masters of Planning (MPlan).

Here's how to apply for TANCET 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Search and click on the TANCET 2022 link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter the registration details and click on submit.

Step 4: Then, fill the application form and make the mandatory payment towards application fees.

Step 5: Once the registration process is done, click on submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further need or use.

Check direct link to apply.

Application fee:

Those applying for the exam, will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 800. Candidates who belong to Tamil Nadu and come from SC/SCA/ST category are requested to pay Rs 400.

It is to be noted if a candidate wants to appear for more than one program, then for every additional programme, they are advised to pay Rs 800.

Here are few important dates to keep in mind for TANCET 2022:

- Registration process begins on and from 30 March

- Registration process ends on 18 April

- The admit card release date (tentative) is 2 May

- MCA exam to commence from 14 May

- MBA exam to start on and from 15 May

For more details and information, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website.