SWAYAM July 2021: Exam to be held on 18-19 February 2022; check full schedule here

Candidates can pay the application fee till 3 January and the correction window to make changes in application form will be open from 4-6 January

The schedule for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2021 exam has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the schedule from the official website of SWAYAM - https://swayam.gov.in/

Find direct link to the exam schedule here

According to the notice, NTA will conduct SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exam on 18 and 19 February, 2022 in two shifts. In shift 1, the exams will take place from 9 am to 12 noon while for Shift 2, the exams will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

As per an earlier notice released by NTA, online applications for certification to various SWAYAM courses for July 2021 semester were invited from 16 December and the last date to apply for the same is 2 January, 2022. Applicants can pay the application fee till 3 January and the correction window to make changes in particulars of application form will be open from 4-6 January.

How to fill the online application:

-Visit the official website - https://swayam.gov.in/

-Register on SWAYAM portal using email ID. Use the same email to login

-Duly fill application form and note down system generated application number

-Upload the mentioned documents and pay the required fee online

-Keep a printout of the duly filled application form for reference in future

Direct link to apply is here

An application fee of RS 1,000 has to be paid to apply for SWAYAM July 2021 by those belonging to the unreserved category. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PwD and reserved categories, the application fee is Rs 500.

For the SWAYAM July 2021 semester, candidates can apply for a certification program in the subject of their choice from a total of 300 courses offered by SWAYAM, as per News18 reports.

For latest updates, NTA has advised applicants to keep visiting the official websites https://nta.ac.in/ and https://swayam.gov.in/