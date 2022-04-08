SSC Stenographer: Skill test result for Grade C and D released at ssc.nic.in; check direct links here
As per the official notice, a total of 1,215 and 7,729 applicants have provisionally qualified in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade C and D, respectively.
The result of the 2019 Stenographer Grade C and D Skill Test has been declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in.
“Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in the Skill Test, a total of 161 candidates for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 2101 for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’ have qualified (provisionally) to appear in Document Verification,” the notice reads.
Find the official notice here.
Here are few steps to download SSC Stenographer skill test result:
Step 1: Go to ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Search and click on the “Result” tab that is available on the homepage
Step 3: Then click on Grade C and D result link
Step 4: Check the results properly and download it
Step 5: Keep a printout of the skill test result for future use or reference
Here is the direct link to Stenographer Grade C result.
Here is the direct link to Stenographer Grade D result.
As per the schedule, the SSC Stenographer skill test was conducted on 21 and 22 October, 2021.
Applicants should note that the document verification is tentatively to be conducted in the last week of April 2022. The Commission will set the schedule shortly for conducting Document Verification on the websites of the respective regional offices.
Meanwhile, details or information of error percentage of the qualified/non-qualified candidates in Skill Test (Stenography) will be uploaded on 12 April. This facility will be available on the Commission’s website till 30 April.
To check their individual marks, candidates need to use their Registration Number and SSC Registration Password and then click on Result or Marks tab on the dashboard.
