SSC SI Delhi Police 2022 final result declared, here's how to check

The detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be released on the website of the Commission from 22 July to 12 August, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates on SSC SI results

Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2022. Those who have appeared for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 can check their results on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

How to check the SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result:

To check the SSC SI result, candidates are required to follow the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official portal of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “SUB-INSPECTOR IN DELHI POLICE AND CAPFs EXAMINATION, 2020: DECLARATION OF FINAL RESULT.”

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where the candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result.

Step 4: Download the file or print it out for future use.

The notification mentions that after the completion of all recruitment stages and based on the merit, candidates have been finally selected for the below mentioned posts.

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police

Sub-Inspector in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF)

Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF)

The notification mentions that if there is any discrepancy with regard to the selection/ non-selection/ allocation of post/User Department, etc. this has to be brought to the Notice of the Commission within a period of one month. Any such representation received after a period of one month will not be entertained by the Commission.

If a candidate has been finally selected and does not receive any correspondence from

the Commission or the Department concerned within a period of one year after the result declaration, he/ she should bring this to the notice of the authorities.

Here is the direct link to the SSC SI Result PDF.

The detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be released on the website of the Commission from 22 July to 12 August, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates on SSC SI results.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.