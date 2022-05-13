SSC Selection Post Phase X/2022: Application window opens, check steps to apply here

Staff Selection Commission is running the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 2065 vacancies in different government organisations

The Staff Selection Commission released the notification for SSC Selection Post Phase X/2022 on Thursday following which the application process began. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of SSC which is ssc.nic.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is 13 June till 11 PM.

The last date for paying the online application fee is 15 June. Candidates can generate the offline challan till 16 June up to 11 PM and the last date for making the payment of the fee through offline challan is 18 June.

As per the official notification, candidates are instructed to visit the websites of the regional offices for the latest information in respect of various categories of posts related to the region concerned and the various stages of the recruitment drive.

Read the notification here.

Aspirants will be able to make required changes to their application form from 20 June to 24 June 2022. SSC Selection Post Phase X/2022 examination will be a computer-based test and will be conducted in August 2022 tentatively.

Direct link to apply.

Application Fees:

General category candidates will have to pay Rs 100. The payment can be done online through BHIM UPI and Net Banking, by using Credit or Debit cards or at SBI Branches by generating challan. Women candidates and candidates from reserved categories (SC/ST/PwD/ESM) are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Selection Process:

The selection will be done based on the marks obtained in the computer-based test. The question paper will consist of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions for jobs with minimum educational qualifications of Secondary, Higher Secondary, Graduation and above.

How to apply: