SSC releases tentative exam calendar for 2021-22 at ssc.nic.in; check details here

Two of the most awaited exams of SSC, which are the Combined Graduate Level Exam Tier- I and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam Tier – I will be held tentatively in April and May next year.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released its Tentative Calendar of Examination for the year 2021-22. Interested and eligible candidates can check the tentative schedule on the official website of SSC - https://ssc.nic.in/.

The application process for SSC CGL Tier – I exam will begin on 23 December this year and close on 23 January 2022, while that of SSC CHSL Tier- I will begin from 1 February and end on 7 March.

The Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Exam will be held on 22 June and the Selection Post Examination Phase-X, 2022 will be conducted in July.

For Recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police -2022, the exam is scheduled to be held in September and for Recruitment of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police- Paper-I-2022, exams will be conducted in November next year.

Applicants interested in applying for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator-2021 may give the Paper-I exam in December next year.

Direct link to the exam calendar is here - https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Calendar_Examination2021_17.12.2021.pdf

As per the tentative calendar, many exams for the session 2021-22 will also be held in the year 2023.

The Scientific Assistant in IMD exam, 2022 will be taken in January 2023. Exams for recruitment of MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Poilce-2022 and Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts)-2021 will be conducted in February and March 2023 respectively.

For the posts of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’-2021, the exam will be held in April 2023. Furthermore, for recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male/Female in Delhi Police-2022 and Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles-2022, the exams will be held in May and June 2023 respectively.

All the above-mentioned recruitments will be carried out through Computer Based Examinations.

For further updates related to the exam schedule, applicants are advised to keep visiting the official website of SSC.