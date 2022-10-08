SSC MTS, Havaldar result for tier 1 exam released, check direct links

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the result of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results by visiting the official website of SSC. To access the results, candidates will have to enter their user ID and password correctly on the portal. This year, a total of 69,160 candidates qualified for the PET/PST and tier 2 exam. Out of the total, 44,590 are selected for Multi-Tasking Staff and 24,570 are for the Havaldar. The commission conducted the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination (Tier 1) 2022 from 5 July to 26 July 2022.

Along with the results, the commission has also announced the state and category-wise cut-off marks. As per the official notice, the marks scored by candidates in Paper-I will be normalised. These normalised scores will be later used to determine final merit and cut-off marks. Paper II will be conducted for candidates who meet the cut-off prescribed by SSC in Paper-I for different categories.

Check the announcement here:

SSC MTS 2021 Paper-1 result pic.twitter.com/mCo3KoPW5l — Staff Selection Commission 🇮🇳 (@SSCorg_in) October 7, 2022

Steps how to check SSC MTS, Havaldar tier 1 result 2022:

Go to SSC’s official website.

Go to the result section and click on the link designated for SSC MTS tier 1 or SSC Havaldar tier 1.

Both the results will open in PDF format.

Check and download the SSC MTS or Havaldar tier 1 result 2022.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future purposes.

Here is the direct link for SSC MTS exam result 2021 tier 1.

Here is the direct link for SSC Havaldar exam result 2021 tier 1.

The recruitment exam was held in multiple shifts across the country. Candidates' individual scorecards will be available for download from 17 October to 6 November. For more details, keep checking the official website as well as the notification.

