SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2021: Tentative answer key released at ssc.nic.in, check details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the preliminary answer key for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2021. Candidates who have taken the examination can check and download the tentative answer key from the official website of SSC which is ssc.nic.in.

SSC has also issued the response sheet of the candidates along with the answer key. They can download it by using their respective examination roll number and password before checking their answers against the uploaded answer key.

Direct link to download the tentative SSC MTS, Havaldar examination answer key.

Candidates having any doubt regarding any answer can raise objections through the online portal by submitting an objection fee of Rs 100 per answer. The portal will remain open from 2 August 2022 (8 PM) to 7 August 2022 (8 PM). After going through the objections, the commission will release a final answer key and the results will be prepared based on that.

Read the official notification here.

SSC conducted the MTS, Havaldar examination from 5 to 26 July 2022 at various exam centres across the country. The examination was taken in online mode. The result is expected to be announced in the month of September and October 2022. The commission will prepare a list of the qualified candidates and publish it on their official website.

Steps to follow while downloading the SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2021 Answer Key and submitting any objection:

Visit the official SSC site, ssc.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with candidates’ Response Sheet(s).’

Download the PDF file of the Answer Key and take a printout for any future use.

To raise any objection, click on ‘Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and for Submission of Representation, if any.’

Select the examination name, log in to the portal and submit the objections.

