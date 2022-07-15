SSC issues CGL Tier 1 final answer key, here is how to download

The final answer keys and question papers were published on the website at 7 pm on 14 July as per the official notice

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently issued the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2021. Those who appeared in the exam can download the final answer key and question papers now from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The official notification mentions that the candidates can take a print out of their respective Question Paper (s) and the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below.

Candidates should note that this SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key will be there on the website till 12 August 2022. Beyond this date, both the answer key and question papers will be taken down and the candidates will not be able to download it again.

Check the step-by-step process to download the SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key:

Step 1: The candidates should visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the link that reads, 'Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2021: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper.'

Step 3: A new page will appear where you will be required to fill in your Roll Number and Password.

Step 4: Your SSC CGL Tier 1 final key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of your answer key and question paper for your reference.

Staff Selection Commission had conducted the Tier 1 exam on 4 July.

Candidates need to note that the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021 will be prepared on the basis of this final answer key. Now, the SSC CGL tier 2 paper will be held and updates regarding the same will later be released on the official website.

Here is the direct link to the official notification on the release of the answer key.