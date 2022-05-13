SSC GD constable admit card for PET/PST 2022 released, check steps to download

SSC GD CBT was held from 16 November to 15 December 2021 and its result was announced on 25 March 2022

The admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who cleared the Computer Based Test can download their admit card by visiting the official website of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

It is to be noted that SSC GD CBT was held from 16 November to 15 December 2021 and its result was announced on 25 March 2022.

It has been reported that a total of 2,85,201 candidates was selected for PST and PET rounds of this exam. Out of this, about 31657 were female candidates and 253544 were male applicants. The SSC GD PET and PST have been scheduled from 18 May to 9 June 2022. In a physical test, male candidates will be required to run 5 km in 24 minutes while female candidates will be required to run 1.6 km in 8 minutes.

What are the steps to download the SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2022 for PET/PST?

Step 1: Go to the official website of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

Step 2: Go the link that reads 'Download E-Admit Card of PST/PET for CT/GD 2021 scheduled from 18 May to 9 June'.

Step 3: You will then be redirected to a login page.

Step 4: Now, fill in your registration id, date of birth, and verification code, and then click on submit

Step 5: Your SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2022 for PET/PST will then be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download it and save for future reference.

Candidates are required to check their admit card carefully and take it to exam centre as without this, they won’t be allowed to take part in the test.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25,271 vacancies out of which 2,847 vacancies are for male candidates, and 22,424 vacancies are for female candidates.

Direct link for downloading the admit card is here.