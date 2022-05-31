A total of 3,060 candidates have been further shortlisted for the process of document verification (DV). The DV will be held in the third week of June, according to a notice by the SSC.

The medical examination result of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examination 2020 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Those who appeared for the exam can download their Delhi Police SI, CAPF results by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

A total of 4,754 candidates were shortlisted to appear for for the medical examination. Out of the total, 3,060 (that is 338 female and 2,722 male candidates) have been further shortlisted to appear for the document verification (DV) round. The DV round will be held for the selected candidates in the third week of June.

“The Admit Cards of the qualified candidates for appearing in DV will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices before the conduct of DV,” the official notice reads.

Candidates, who are unable to download their SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF hall tickets are directed to contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. Those who want can read the official notice here.

Here are the steps to download the SSC SI 2020 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the “Results” tab that is available on the SSC homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to click on the result link which is available under CAPF

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the list of shortlisted male/female candidates will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Direct link to the list of eligible Female candidates is here.

Direct link to the list of eligible Male candidates is here.

On 6 January this year, the SSC had declared the result of the SI Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-II) 2020 The paper 2 exams were conducted on 8 November 2021 for more than 5,000 eligible candidates. The answer keys for the same were released on 18 November.

For more updates and information, candidates are directed to keep a regular keep check on the official website.