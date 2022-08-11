SSC CPO 2022: Apply for 4,300 Sub-Inspector vacancies at ssc.nic.in

Aspirants applying should note that it is a computer-based exam that will be held in November 2022. The SSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 4,300 Sub Inspector posts in the organisation

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an official notification for the Central Police Organisation (CPO) examination. The notification is for the recruitment of sub-inspector posts in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The deadline to submit the application form is till 30 August. Whereas, the last date for making an online fee payment is 31 August. Aspirants applying should note that it is a computer-based exam that will be held in November 2022. The SSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 4,300 Sub Inspector posts in the organisation. Out of which 3,960 vacancies are for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs, 228 posts are for the Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police (Male), and 112 openings are for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police (Female).

Find the official notice here

Here are simple steps to apply for the vacancies:

Step 1: Go to ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the main page, click on the registration link.

Step 3: Then, log in to the registration portal and apply for the post.

Step 4: To proceed further, upload all documents and pay the essential fee. Then submit the form.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 form for future reference.

Age Limit and Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the vacancies should be from 20 to 25 years as on 1 January 2022. However, relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for reserved category candidates. They should also have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or equivalent.

Application Fee:

Applicants must pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women aspirants and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM), who are eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the required fee.

For more information, applicants must keep a regular check on the official website of the Commission.

