SSC CHSL Skill Test 2019 result announced at ssc.nic.in; check direct link here

SSC conducted the CHSL skill test 2019 exam across the country in November last year.

Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of the SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or CHSL Skill Test 2019 on its official website. Applicants who have appeared for the Typing Test exam can check and download their results through the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL skill test 2019 result: How to check the result

Go to SSC's official website - ssc.nic.in

Search and click on the ‘Result’ tab available on the homepage

Then click on the result link available against CHSL (10+2) Level Examination, 2019

The SSC CHSL skill test 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the SSC CHSL skill test 2019 result and keep a printout for future reference

Here’s a direct link to the SSC CHSL skill test 2019 result.

SSC conducted the CHSL skill test 2019 exam across the country in November last year.

“Staff Selection Commission had declared the result of Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 on 30.09.2021, wherein a total of 28,508 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Typing Test only, as no vacancies were available for the post of DEO,” said the official notification.

As per the notification, a total of 13,088 applicants have qualified (provisionally) to appear in Document Verification round.

The Staff Selection Commission will shortly release the schedule for conducting Document Verification on the Regional Offices websites. Applicants are advised to check the website of the respective Regional Offices regularly.

View the official notification here.

The Commission will also release the details of error percentage of applicants in Typing Test on its official website on 9 March, 2022. Applicants can check the error percentage till 31 March, 2022.

For more details and queries, applicants are advised to visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.