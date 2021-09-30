SSC CHSL: Final results for CHSL 2018 and Tier 2 scores for CHSL 2019 to be out today

Once released, candidates can view their grades by visiting the official website of the SSC at https://ssc.nic.in/.

The results of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Final Result 2018 and the CHSL Tier-II result 2019 are expected to be out today, 30 September. Once released, candidates can view their grades by visiting the official website of the SSC at https://ssc.nic.in/.

Steps to view SSC CHSL results:

― Go to the official website at https://ssc.nic.in/

― Click on the link for the CHSL exam result that is available on the main page

― A new window with a PDF file will open.

― Check the SSC results by searching for your roll number in the file

― Save and download a copy of the results for use in the future

Candidates who qualify the examination will be shortlisted for the next round.

For the CHSL 2019 candidates, those who passed the Tier II exams will be eligible to appear for the typing test.

For the CHSL 2018 applicants, the typing test was conducted on 26 November 2020, with the results being declared on 11 June this year. According to Hindustan Times, a total of 30,822 applicants had qualified to appear in the Typing Test “for the LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA” on the basis of their total scores in the CHSL Tier I and Tier II examinations.

All candidates who had qualified for the test had to appear for the process of document verification, which was held from 5 to 14 July.

The SSC CHSL 2018 was conducted to fill 5,918 vacancies for various posts while the SSC CHSL 2019 was held for 4,755 vacant positions, according to News18.

The SSC will release the final results of the “Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020” as well as that of the Executive Constable Male and Female of Delhi Police Examination 2020 on 31 October.

For each stage of the exam, the SSC declares the results separately. Applicants need to secure the minimum cut-off specified by the organisation to qualify for the subsequent stage of the recruitment process.