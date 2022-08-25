SSC CGL Tier II 2021 answer keys released at ssc.nic.in; direct link here
The objections against the released answer keys can be submitted till 28 August up to 6 pm
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the provisional answer keys for the Combined Graduate Level Tier II Examination 2021.
Aspirants who appeared for the CGL exam can check and download the answer keys from the official website at ssc.nic.in.
Applicants can also raise challenges, if any, against the SSC CGL Tier II provisional answer keys. The objections against the released answer keys can be submitted till 28 August up to 6 pm.
“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 24.08.2022 (6.00 PM) to 28.08.2022 (6.00 PM),” states the official notice.
The Commission has further informed that Rs. 100 will be charged per challenge. Any objections after the specified date will not be entertained by the SSC.
Read the official notice here: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Tentative_Answer_Keys_CGLE_T2_2021_24082022.pdf
Look for steps to download the SSC CGL Tier II answer keys 2021:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Look for the CGL Tier II Answer Key link on the homepage and click on it
Step 3: As the page opens, then click on the link mentioning – “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2021”
Step 4: Submit your correct login details.
Step 5: Check and download the SSC CGL Tier 2 answer keys.
Step 6: Keep a printout of the SSC CGL Tier 2 2021 answer keys for future use
Direct link to download CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2021: https://ssc.nic.in/ChallengeSystem/ChallengeHomescreen
The SSC CGL Tier II examination was held on 8 and 10 August. The Combined Graduate Level exam was organised for recruitment to various posts in the SSC including Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, and Statistical Investigator Grade II, among others.
