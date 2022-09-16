SSC will be conducting the Combined Graduate Level Exam for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Departments/ Ministries/Organisations of Government of India

The Staff Selection Commission will release the notification for the SSC CGL 2022 tomorrow, 17 September. An announcement about the same has been made on the Commission’s official web portal at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC was earlier scheduled to release the SSC CGL notification on Saturday, 10 September, but the release date was rescheduled. The registration deadline will be given in the notice as well.

It is to be noted that after the closing date of the receipt of online applications, the Commission will provide a window of five days in order to enable the candidates to make corrections in their SSC CGL online applications and submit the updated applications.

What are the steps to view the SSC CGL notification?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Search for the SSC CGL notification on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the SSC CGL notification link and a PDF file will open.

Step 4: Check the SSC CGL notification and the details mentioned in it.

Step 5: You may save the SSC CGL notification for future reference

The SSC CGL 2022 examination is supposed to be held in December. The details about the vacancies will be out once the Commission releases the notification

The SSC will conduct the Combined Graduate Level Exam for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Departments/ Ministries/Organisations of the Government of India and various Statutory Bodies/Constitutional Bodies/Tribunals. For all posts, the minimum educational qualification required is a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University or equivalent.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGL Tier 3 Result 2020 cut off has recently been published online by the Commission. All those who have qualified for the next round, may now check the Skill Test/Document Verification (DV) cut off.

