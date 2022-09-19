The official notice for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2022 exam has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

The official notice for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2022 exam has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website of SSC. The application process will continue till 8 October. The applications won’t be accepted after 11 PM on 8 October. The correction process window for the application will be open from 12 October to 13 October. The Tier-1 exam is tentatively set to be held in December, 2022. The time of the commencement of the Tier-2 exam will be informed later. Both the exams are going to be conducted via computer-based mode.

The required age of the applicants depends on the post they are applying for. The candidates must be of minimum 18-20 years of age and maximum 30-32 years of age.

To know more, see the official notification by visiting this link.

Steps to apply for the exam:

After landing on the homepage of the official website of SSC, register yourself if you haven’t already. After this, key in your registration number and password to login.

After you have logged in, click on the “APPLY” link visible at the top.

You will then end up on a new page where you will see the link, “Apply” mentioned next to “Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022”.

Click on that to initiate the application process.

Fill the application form by keying in the asked credentials, and upload the needed documents.

Pay the application fee if you are required to, and submit the form.

Application fee:

Applicants are needed to pay an application fee of Rs. 100. However, applicants belonging to the women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM category don’t need to pay any fees. Last date to submit the online fee is 9 October. Last date for the payment via challan is 10 October.

About the recruitment drive:

SSC will be conducting the CGL examination to fill up various posts of Group B and Group C in different ministries/ Departments/ organizations of Government of India and various constitutional bodies/ statutory bodies/ tribunals, etc. The government is striving to have a workforce which reflects gender balance, and SSC has encouraged the female candidates to apply.

