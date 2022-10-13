SSC CGL 2022: Deadline to apply for exam ends today, here's how to register

Staff Selection Commission, SSC will be closing the registration for Combined Graduate Level Examination today, 13 October on the official web portal of the commission at ssc.nic.in. Earlier the SSC CGL registrations were scheduled to close on 8 October but the deadline was later extended. The SSC CGL Computer Based Examination exam is likely to be held in December 2022. The required age of the applicants depends on the post you are applying for. The age of the candidates should be a minimum of 18-20 years and a maximum of 30-32 years. The recruitment drive aims to fulfil around 20,000 vacancies. However, the exact number of vacancies will be decided in due course, as per the official notification released by the commission.

What is the eligibility criteria for the SSC vacancies?

The eligibility and educational qualifications required for SSC CGL is an undergraduate degree from a recognised institution/university. Aspirants who are in the last year of their Bachelor’s course can also apply. Candidates are also required to submit their essential qualification proof.

What are the steps to apply for the SSC posts?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the latest news section and then click on the SSC CGL direct recruitment link on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates are required to register themselves and log in using the credentials.

Step 4: An application form will then appear on your computer screen.

Step 5: Fill the details asked in the SSC application form correctly.

Step 6: Upload all the documents required.

Step 7: Pay your SSC CGL application fee.

Step 8: Submit your SSC CGL application form.

Step 9: Download, save, and print a copy of your SSC CGL registration form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for the SSC CGL exam.

What is the application fee?

Candidates who want to apply for the SSC CGL exam will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, women candidates and candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex servicemen (ESM) categories are exempted from payment of fee.

