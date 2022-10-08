SSC CGL 2022: Application process concludes today, here's how to register

The registration process for SSC CGL (Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level) Examination 2022 will end today, 8 October 2022. Candidates who are yet to apply for the SSC CGL Exam 2022 must visit the official web portal to register for the online application. It is to be noted that the editing window will remain open on 12 and 13 October, 2022. The SSC CGL Tier-I (Computer Based Examination) exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in December 2022. The required age of the applicants is dependent on the post they are applying for. The candidates should be a minimum of 18-20 years of age and maximum of 30-32 years.

What is the eligibility criteria?

The eligibility and educational qualifications for SSC CGL Recruitment 2022 is a bachelor’s degree from a recognised institution/university. Candidates who are in the last year of their undergraduate course can also apply. Candidates should also submit their essential qualification proof on or before 8 October 2022.

What are the steps to apply for the posts?

Go to the official website of the Commission.

Go to the latest news section on the homepage and then click on the SSC CGL direct recruitment link.

Register yourself and log in using the credentials created during the registration process.

An application form will appear on your computer screen.

Fill your details in the application form correctly.

Upload all your required documents.

Pay the SSC CGL application fee.

Click on the ‘submit’ option.

Download, save, and print a copy of the SSC CGL application form for future reference.

The SSC will organise the Combined Graduate Level Exam for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in multiple Ministries/Organizations/Departments of Government of India and various Statutory Bodies/Constitutional Bodies/Tribunals. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for the admit card release.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.