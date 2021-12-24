SSC CGL 2021: Registration process begins for Tier-1 exam, apply at ssc.nic.in

The Combined Graduate Level Exam 2021 (Tier 1) will be a Computer Based Test, scheduled to be conducted in April, 2022.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has initiated the application process for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021 (CGL) for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘c’ posts.

Candidates who are eligible may apply for the CGL exam 2021 by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission - https://ssc.nic.in/

How to apply for the examination:

-Visit the official website - https://ssc.nic.in/

-Go to ‘Login’ section and click on ‘register now’

-Create registration profile and get registration number

-Login to the SSC portal with the registration number and password

-Click on Latest Notification tab to apply on link that reads ‘CGLE 2021’

-Complete the application form and upload the mentioned documents

-Pay the fee and keep a copy of the submitted form to use in the future

According to the official notification released on the website, the last date to apply for CGLE 2021 is 23 January, 2022. The online fee for the registration process can be paid till 25 January, 11.30 pm.

For paying the application fee, the last date for generation of offline Challan is 26 January and the Challan can be paid during working hours of the bank latest by 27 January.

As per Scroll.in, Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 100 as an application fee. Those who belong to SC/ST/PwD/ESM and Women categories are exempted from fee payment.

Provision to modify online applications will also be given to registered candidates. The window for application form correction will open on 28 January and will close on 1 February.

An applicant can correct and re-submit their corrected application two times during the above-mentioned period. A correction charge of Rs 200 has to be made for the first time and Rs 500 has to be paid for making corrections for the second time. Correction can be made only through online mode.

The Combined Graduate Level Exam 2021 will be held in four tiers. It is conducted to fill up various Group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ posts in Ministries/Departments/Organisations of Government of India. Successful candidates will also be placed in various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals etc.