SSC CGL 2021: Important notice released for 'Group B', 'Group C' applicants; check details here

According to the examination notice released earlier for Combined Graduate Level Exam, the last date to apply for the exam is 23 January, 2022

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an important notice for candidates applying for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 to fill up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts. As per the notification, aspiring applicants are advised to submit their online application for CGL Exam 2021 much before the deadline, which is 23 January and not wait till the last date.

The Commission has advised candidates to apply beforehand to avoid the possibility of disconnection/inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days. The notice also mentions that no extension of the last date for submission of application shall be given to candidates in any circumstances.

Applicants can check the important notice through the direct link given here.

The Staff Selection Commission invited online applications on 23 December for CGL Exam 2021 to fill various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/Departments/Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Tribunals etc.

According to the examination notice released earlier for Combined Graduate Level Exam, the last date to apply for the exam is 23 January, 2022. Last date for online fee payment is 25 January and the deadline to generate an offline Challan is 26 January.

Payments through challan can be made till 27 January.

The Commission will also open the window for application form correction which includes online payment. The correction window will be open from 28 January to 1 February.

The CGL exams will be computer based and shall be conducted in April this year.

Eligible and interested applicants may apply for the post through the official website - https://ssc.nic.in/

Direct link to apply for the CGL exam is given here.

For further updates, candidates must keep visiting the official website of SSC.