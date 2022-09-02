SSC CGL 2020: Commission warns of fake calls, messages to increase marks

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice for aspirants who appeared for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2020 Examination. Find the official notice on the website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice for aspirants who appeared for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2020 Examination. Through the notice, the commission has warned candidates about fake calls and messages concerning an increase in marks for the SSC CGL 2020 examination. “It has come to the notice of the Commission that candidates qualified for Document Verification of CGL 2020 are being contacted/approached by some vested interests for an increase in their marks/selection in exchange for money,” reads the notification.

The Commission has further advised candidates not to believe in such inducements. SSC has also asked candidates to lodge a police complaint if such calls are received by them. The notice is for those applicants who have earlier appeared for the various examinations of the commission in general and candidates of CGLE 2020 in particular.

The Staff Selection Commission also emphasises how they believe in a merit-based selection, which is in the most transparent manner. They also strive to preserve the purity and sanctity of their examinations under any recruitment, the notice adds.

For the SSC CGL recruitment, candidates have to appear in four stages of selection. The selection process includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, Descriptive Paper Exam, and Skill Test or Document Verification.

On 9 August, the Commission released the SSC CGL 2020 admit card for the final round of selection. Following that, the candidates had to appear for document verification. It was the final round of recruitment under SSC CGL 2020. Only after qualifying for the skill test for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam, shortlisted candidates were called for the document verification round. The SSC CGL 2020 document verification was conducted from 16 to 30 August 2022. The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill Group B and Group C vacancies in several departments under the Government of India.

