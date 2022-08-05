The notice mentions that the schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam schedule for the CHSL Tier 2, MTS Paper 2 and Head Constable exams.

The schedule can be checked on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The notice mentions that the schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the schedule released now, the SSC CHSL Tier 2 (Descriptive Type) exam 2021 will be held on 18 September.

The Head Constable in Delhi Police Exam-2022 will be held in computer-based mode from 10 to 20 October.

Moreover, the SSC MTS, Havaldar Paper 2 (Descriptive) exam will be held on 6 November.

The Commission had last month released the revised exam calendar for various exams conducted by SSC.

Constable, Head Constable, JHT examinations are scheduled to be conducted in October 2022.

SI in Delhi Police, JE, Stenographer Grade C and D exams are to be held in November 2022. CGL, Scientific Assistant exams will take place in December 2022.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Exam 2022

SSC had notified the recruitment of 835 posts of Head Constable.

Male and Female candidates who applied for the selection exam on the scheduled date and time need to attempt 100 questions on Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill), General Awareness, English Language (Basic Knowledge), General Intelligence, and Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc.

This exam is also of 100 marks.

SSC MTS Paper 2 Exam 2022

SSC will be conducting the MTS Paper 2 exam for those who clear the SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam which was held from 5 to 22 July 2022.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2022

It is to be noted that the commission has shortlisted a total of 54104 candidates for the Tier 2 Exam.

The descriptive type exam will contain questions on essay writing along with letter and application writing.

The candidates will be required to write 200 to 250 words and 150 to 200 words for letter and application writing.

The candidates should score a minimum of 33 percent marks in this exam of 100 marks.

Here is the official notice of the exam schedule.

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Examinations_notice_05082022.pdf

Applicants are advised to keep checking the official website for regular updates.