SCIL Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022: Apply for 46 posts till 16 August; direct link here

The SCIL will hold the selection process in two stages. The first stage is an online exam that will be held on 11 September

The Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCIL) has started the application process for the recruitment of Assistant Manager on contract basis. Eligible candidates can apply till 16 August on the website shipindia.com.

The recruitment drive is open to candidates who are not more than 27 years of age as on 1 May this year. Age relaxation will be given to SC/ST/PwD and Ex-servicemen applicants.

The SCIL will hold a probationary cum training period of one year, after which the applicant will be confirmed on contract. The contract will be for a period of three years with the possibility of “regularization of posts after the completion of the period of contract following due procedures.”

Application fee:

General, OBC and EWS applicants- Rs 500.

SC/ST/PwD/Ex-servicemen- Rs 100.

Vacancy details:

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 46 posts in various streams of the SCIL. Here are the details:

• Management: 17 vacancies

• Finance: 10 vacancies

• HR: 10 posts

• Law: Five vacancies

• Fire and Security: Two posts

• Civil Engineering: One post

• CS: One post

Educational Qualifications:

A minimum experience of one year in the related field is desirable. Candidates who have appeared for their final degree exam this year and are waiting for the result can apply if they will be able to provide their completion certification before the second stage of the recruitment. For more details on the educational criteria, you can view the SCIL notice here.

Steps to apply:

Visit shipindia.com and click on the careers tab on the main page.

Select the option for Shore Personnel.

Click on the Current recruitment option.

Choose the link for Assistant Manager recruitment and click on ‘Apply Now’.

Register yourself and fill up your SCIL application.

Make the fee payment and submit.

Save a copy for future reference.

Direct link is here.

Selection process:

The SCIL will hold the selection process in two stages. The first stage is an online exam that will be held on 11 September. The second stage is the group discussion and personal interview, which is expected to take place in the second week of October. The final result will be declared by the SCIL in the last week of October.