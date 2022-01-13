SBI SCO Recruitment: Application window for over 10 posts closes today; check how to apply here

Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of SBI - http://sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The deadline to apply online for recruitment to more than 10 vacant posts of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCOs) in the State Bank of India is today, 13 January. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of SBI - http://sbi.co.in/web/careers .

The online registration process started on 24 December 2021.

SBI Recruitment: Here are the steps to apply for SCO posts

Visit the official website of SBI - https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings

On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’ under the recruitment of SCO section

Follow the SCO recruitment registration process and apply for the vacancy

Pay the SCO recruitment application fee and click on the submit button

Take a print of the SCO recruitment application form for future reference

Here are the direct links to apply for the SCO posts:

Chief Manager (Company Secretary)

https://recruitment.bank.sbi/crpd-sco-2021-22-21-2/apply

Manager (SME Product)

https://recruitment.bank.sbi/crpd-sco-2021-22-21-1/apply

Deputy Manager (Chartered Accountant)

https://recruitment.bank.sbi/crpd-sco-2021-22-21/apply

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for applicants who are applying for the Manager (SME Products)/Deputy Manager (Chartered Accountant) posts is 35 years, whereas 45 years is the age limit for Chief Manager (Company Secretary) post.

Educational Qualification:

Chief Manager (Company Secretary): Applicants must be a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Other desirable qualifications are Chartered Accountant (CA), LLB, Financial Risk Manager (FRM), ICWA

Manager (SME Products): Applicants should have MBA/PGDM degree (full time ) or PG management degree and BE/BTech degree (full time).

Deputy Manager (Chartered Accountant): Candidates should be Chartered Accountants. Those who cleared the exam in one attempt will be preferred.

Application Fee:

Applicants from the General/ EWS/ OBC Category have to pay a fee of Rs 750. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD Category are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Applicants are requested to read the official notification carefully before applying for the posts.

Check SBI’s official notification here.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 15 Specialist Cadre Officers vacancies, of which six are for the post of Manager (SME Products), 7 for deputy Manager (Chartered Accountant) and two vacancies are for the post of Chief Manager (Company Secretary).

For more details and queries, applicants are advised to visit the official website of the SBI - http://sbi.co.in.