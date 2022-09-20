SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Registrations close today, check details here

The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the registration process for recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers for its Wealth Management Business today, 20 September. Aspirants who want to apply for the posts can do so on the official web portal of the bank at bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers.

A total of 665 notified vacancies have been notified, out of which 75 vacancies are for the post of Customer Relationship Executive, 12 positions for the post of Regional Head and 37 vacancies are for Relationship Manager (Team Lead). A total of 147 vacancies have also been notified for the position of Senior Relationship Manager, 52 posts for Investment Officer, two for Project Development Manager (Business) and 335 vacancies for Relationship Manager. It is to be noted that two vacancies have been notified for Manager (Business Development), one for Manager (Business Process) while two vacancies are in the Central Operations Team – Support.

As the eligibility criteria is different for each of the posts, candidates should check the official notification .

Here is the link to the official notice released by SBI.

How to apply for the SBI vacancies?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Go to the Careers section on SBI homepage.

Step 3: Then click on Join SBI and subsequently on current openings.

Step 4: Visit the link that reads, “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS.”

Step 5: Go to Apply Online and then fill your details in the application form.

Step 6: You will then be asked to upload your documents.

Step 7: Pay your SBI application fee.

Step 8: Download the SBI application form for use in future

What is the application fee?

General/EWS/OBC candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable application fee and intimation Charges of Rs 750. No such fee will be charged from SC/ ST and PwD candidates. Applicants are advised to keep a check on SBI’s official website for latest updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.