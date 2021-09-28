SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 600 posts at sbi.co.in, check official notifications
Candidates from General/ EWS/OBC categories need to pay the registration fee and intimation charges of Rs 750 for all posts.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has opened its online application window for the recruitment of Special Cadre Officers (SCO). Aspirants can apply for the posts by visiting SBI’s career portal at https://sbi.co.in/web/careers till 18 October. The selected candidates will be hired on a contractual or regular basis.
This recruitment drive will fill a total of 606 vacancies of SCO in the organisation. Out of which, 567 posts are for Wealth Management Business Unit (contractual basis), 1 for Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) on a contractual basis, and 38 vacancies of Manager/ Deputy Manager on regular basis.
Recruitment notice of SCO in Wealth Management Business Unit
Check complete vacancy details here:
Relationship Manager: 314 posts
Customer Relationship Executive: 217 posts
Deputy Manager (Marketing): 26 posts
Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 20 posts
Investment Officer: 12 posts
Manager (Marketing): 12 posts
Central Research Team (Product Lead): 2 posts
Central Research Team (Support): 2 posts
Executive (Document Preservation-Archives): 1 post
Application Fee: Candidates from General/ EWS/OBC categories need to pay the registration fee and intimation charges of Rs 750 for all posts. Also, the fee payment needs to be made online by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking and others.
Steps to register for the SBI SCO recruitment drive:
Step 1: Go to SBI’s career portal - https://sbi.co.in/web/careers
Step 2: Search and click on click on the “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS - Wealth Management Business Unit, Executive (Document Preservation-Archives), or Marketing (Manager & Deputy Manager)” link that is available on the homepage
Step 3: As the new page opens, click on the “Apply Online” link
Step 4: Candidates will have to proceed with new registration and fill the application form correctly, upload documents, and pay the fee
- After providing all the required details, just click on the ‘Submit’ button
- Kindly, download the application form and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference
Direct link to apply for Wealth Management Business Unit
Direct link to apply for Executive (Document Preservation-Archives)
Direct link to apply for Marketing (Manager & Deputy Manager)
also read
Over Rs 900 crore deposited in bank accounts of two boys in Bihar; village in shock
The huge sum of money got credited into the accounts of Guruchandra Vishwas and Asit Kumar and they both live in Pastiya village in Bagaura panchayat in Katihar district
Market cap of four of top-10 most-valued cos jumps Rs 65,464 cr; Airtel, SBI lead gainers
During the last week, BSE jumped 710 points or 1.21 percent, while market benchmark Sensex scaled the 59,000-mark for the first time
SBI Clerk Mains exam 2021: Admit cards released at sbi.co.in; check details here
The SBI Clerk Mains 2021 exam is scheduled to be held between 1 to 17 October