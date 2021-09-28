SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 600 posts at sbi.co.in, check official notifications

Candidates from General/ EWS/OBC categories need to pay the registration fee and intimation charges of Rs 750 for all posts.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has opened its online application window for the recruitment of Special Cadre Officers (SCO). Aspirants can apply for the posts by visiting SBI’s career portal at https://sbi.co.in/web/careers till 18 October. The selected candidates will be hired on a contractual or regular basis.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 606 vacancies of SCO in the organisation. Out of which, 567 posts are for Wealth Management Business Unit (contractual basis), 1 for Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) on a contractual basis, and 38 vacancies of Manager/ Deputy Manager on regular basis.

Relationship Manager: 314 posts

Customer Relationship Executive: 217 posts

Deputy Manager (Marketing): 26 posts

Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 20 posts

Investment Officer: 12 posts

Manager (Marketing): 12 posts

Central Research Team (Product Lead): 2 posts

Central Research Team (Support): 2 posts

Executive (Document Preservation-Archives): 1 post

Application Fee: Candidates from General/ EWS/OBC categories need to pay the registration fee and intimation charges of Rs 750 for all posts. Also, the fee payment needs to be made online by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking and others.

Steps to register for the SBI SCO recruitment drive:

Step 1: Go to SBI’s career portal - https://sbi.co.in/web/careers

Step 2: Search and click on click on the “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS - Wealth Management Business Unit, Executive (Document Preservation-Archives), or Marketing (Manager & Deputy Manager)” link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: As the new page opens, click on the “Apply Online” link

Step 4: Candidates will have to proceed with new registration and fill the application form correctly, upload documents, and pay the fee

- After providing all the required details, just click on the ‘Submit’ button

- Kindly, download the application form and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Direct link to apply for Wealth Management Business Unit

Direct link to apply for Executive (Document Preservation-Archives)

Direct link to apply for Marketing (Manager & Deputy Manager)