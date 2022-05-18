SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Application window opens today, check details here

SBI has shared a detailed notification regarding the recruitment process on their official website. Aspirants are advised to go through the notification and check the steps to apply below

State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online application process for the recruitment of retired officers of SBI on a contractual basis. The application window will be open till 7 June 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies from the official website of the State Bank of India which is sbi.co.in.

SBI is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 641 vacancies. Among them, 8 vacancies are for Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC), 130 vacancies are for Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC) and 503 vacancies are for the Channel Manager Facilitator - Anytime Channels (CMF-AC).

Direct link to apply.

SBI has shared a detailed notification regarding the recruitment process on their official website. Aspirants are advised to go through the notification on the SBI’s portal.

Read the notification here.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age limit: The age limit of the candidates for applying is 60 years to 63 years as of 18 May 2022.

Experience and Skills: The retired personnel with a work experience in ATM operations, will be given preference at the time of shortlisting. The candidate should own a Smart Mobile Phone and should possess the skill/aptitude/quality for monitoring through PC/Mobile App/Laptop or as per requirement.

How to apply for the recruitment drive:

Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in

Click on the ‘Apply Online’ link under ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK STAFF ON CONTRACT BASIS – ANYTIME CHANNELS, available on the homepage

Complete the registration and login to apply

Fill up the application form with the necessary details

Upload required documents (Experience of last 10 years, ID Proof, DoB Proof, Signature, Recent Photograph, Caste certificate [if any])

Take out an offline copy of the form and keep it for future reference

