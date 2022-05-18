SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Application window opens today, check details here
SBI has shared a detailed notification regarding the recruitment process on their official website. Aspirants are advised to go through the notification and check the steps to apply below
State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online application process for the recruitment of retired officers of SBI on a contractual basis. The application window will be open till 7 June 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies from the official website of the State Bank of India which is sbi.co.in.
SBI is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 641 vacancies. Among them, 8 vacancies are for Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC), 130 vacancies are for Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC) and 503 vacancies are for the Channel Manager Facilitator - Anytime Channels (CMF-AC).
Direct link to apply.
SBI has shared a detailed notification regarding the recruitment process on their official website. Aspirants are advised to go through the notification on the SBI’s portal.
Read the notification here.
Eligibility Criteria:
Age limit: The age limit of the candidates for applying is 60 years to 63 years as of 18 May 2022.
Experience and Skills: The retired personnel with a work experience in ATM operations, will be given preference at the time of shortlisting. The candidate should own a Smart Mobile Phone and should possess the skill/aptitude/quality for monitoring through PC/Mobile App/Laptop or as per requirement.
How to apply for the recruitment drive:
- Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in
- Click on the ‘Apply Online’ link under ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK STAFF ON CONTRACT BASIS – ANYTIME CHANNELS, available on the homepage
- Complete the registration and login to apply
- Fill up the application form with the necessary details
- Upload required documents (Experience of last 10 years, ID Proof, DoB Proof, Signature, Recent Photograph, Caste certificate [if any])
- Take out an offline copy of the form and keep it for future reference
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Inflation increase due to war impact; RBI may hike rates by 75 bps by August: SBI Economists
The economists said they did a study of the Russian invasion's impact on inflation, which revealed that 59 per cent of the jump in prices is due to geopolitical events
SBI announces 10 basis points hike in MCLR: Here's how it will impact your home, car loan EMIs
Introduced by the Reserve Bank of India in 2016, MCLR is the minimum interest at which banks can lend to their customers. MCLR is generally revised on a monthly basis
SBI recruitment 2022: Registration for 35 SCO posts ends today, check details here
It is to be noted that the application fees for the candidates belonging to General/OBC/EWS candidates is Rs 750, whereas SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee