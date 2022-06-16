SBI Retired Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply for 211 vacancies till 30 June; check details here

Though there is no specific qualification needed to apply for the posts, fluency in speaking, reading, writing and understanding the local language will be considered essential as the officers will be counselling the public on issues related to financial institutions

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Retired Officers. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can register themselves online on the SBI's official website- sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is 30 June.

The State Bank of India is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 211 vacancies in several officer posts. Of the total number, 207 vacancies are for the recruitment of FLC Counsellors and four are for the FLC Directors.

The organisation has declared all the necessary details regarding the recruitment process in the official notification uploaded on the website. Candidates are advised to read the information bulletin before applying for the recruitment drive. Read the official notification here.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: Candidates between 60 - 63 years as of 15 June 2022 can apply.

Educational Qualification: Though there is no specific qualification needed to apply for the posts, fluency in speaking, reading, writing and understanding the local language will be considered essential as the officers will be counselling the public on issues related to financial institutions. Additionally, the Retired Officers must have a smartphone and must possess working knowledge of computers.

Steps to follow while applying for the SBI Retired Officers recruitment:

Go to the official SBI site, sbi.co.in

Click on the link ‘Apply Online’ under the category of ‘Engagement Of Retired Bank Officers On Contract Basis’.

Complete the registration login and fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents (Assignment details, ID proof, age proof etc) and submit the form.

Direct link to apply is here.

Selection Process: The candidates will be shortlisted based on the details provided in the application form. They will be called for personal interviews and the final list of candidates will be prepared after their performance in the interview round. The call letter for the interview round will be sent to the candidate via email or SMS or will be uploaded on the SBI's website. It is noted that no hard copy will be given for the interview hall ticket and candidates will have to download the soft copy and take a printout.

