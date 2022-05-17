SBI recruitment 2022: Registration for 35 SCO posts ends today, check details here

It is to be noted that the application fees for the candidates belonging to General/OBC/EWS candidates is Rs 750, whereas SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee

The last date to apply for various posts of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) in State Bank of India is today, 17 May. Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The online test is scheduled to be held on 25 June and the admit cards will be available from 16 June onwards

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 35 posts. The details of vacancies are given below:

System Officer (Test Engineer)- 2

System Officer (Web Developer)- 1

System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer)- 1

System Officer (Project Manager)- 3

Executive (Test Engineer)- 10

Executive (Interaction Designer)- 3

Executive (Portal Administrator)- 3

Executive (Web Developer)- 1

Senior Executive (Performance/ Automation Test Engineer)-4

Senior Executive (Interaction Designer)- 2

Senior Executive (Project Manager)- 4

Senior Special Executive (Project Manager)- 1

Here’s the official notice.

Aspirants can check the age limit, educational qualification, eligibility criteria, and selection process from the notification.

What is the Application Fee?

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

What are the steps to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website on sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application link for the position of SCO

Step 3: Login and then proceed with your application

Step 4: Make the fee payment and submit your application

Step 5: Print it out for future correspondence

For more details, applicants are advised to keep checking the official website and for details related to the admit card. It will be essential for the candidates to check their details on the admit card.